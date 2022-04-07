Decision on another Music Teacher sent down to school building administrators

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoToday

The monthly meeting of the Lander School Board Tuesday night at the District Administration building and action on a hot topic from last month was deferred from the school board to building administrators at the advice of Superintendent Dave Barker.

The hot topic item up for discussion was the hiring of a new music teacher that was brought up at last month’s meeting. At that time the gallery was packed with parents and students in support of the hiring of an additional music teacher. The request was taken under advisement at that meeting. So, Tuesday night during the action Items portion of the agenda, the board took up the item again and, after some discussion of parliamentary procedure, decided that the fair and reasonable approach was to allow the individual building administrator to analyze data and the budget before submitting a request to the superintendent for consideration for an additional instructor.

The action was the recommendation of Supt. Dave Barker.