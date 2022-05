Death Notice:

April 20, 1953 – May 6, 2022

Deborah Leigh Vega, 69, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Billings, Montana. She was born on April 20, 1953 and died on May 6, 2022.

All Night Wake will be 7:00pm, Monday, May 9, 2022 in the family home 678 Plunkett Road, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral will also be at the same address. Burial will follow in the Harris Family Cemetery also on Plunkett Road.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.