August 12, 1960 – April 16, 2022

Debbie Moss Antelope, Ho3o’ube’isei, (Red Star Woman) was born August 12, 1960 to Norman and Zona Moss in Lander, Wyoming. She died at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She attended school at Wyoming Indian High School and graduated from Central Wyoming College. Debbie was currently employed by the Northern Arapaho Tribe as the Administrative Assistant to the Northern Arapaho Business Council. She was also a clerk for the Northern Arapaho Election Committee. Debbie has been employed by the Northern Arapaho Tribe since 1981.

Wake services will be held at the St. Michaels Parish Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. She will remain at the Parish hall until the Funeral services which will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Episopal Church in Ethete, WY. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Mission cemetery.

Debbie was born, raised and lived in Ethete, Wyoming. She was an avid believer in the Arapaho way of life. She was a kind and compassionate person who cared for everyone. Debbie enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, going to casinos, and watching crime shows. She also loved all animals. Debbie was a lifelong Lady Chiefs and Chiefs fan.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Jerome Antelope, Sr. sons; Jerome Antelope, Jr., Donovan Antelope and her daughter, Jerilyn Antelope. She is survived by sisters, Sandi and Pat Iron Cloud, Rickina and Bill Armour, Aleta Moss, Marva Moss, Aldene and Marty Underwood, Avalene and Mylan Glenmore, Sr,, Jude Haas, Inez Haas-Rajo, Sara and Tim Robinson, Vickie Enos, Gina Enos. Eugenie Hvisdak and Steve Hviskak and Rachael Grant and Maxine Trosper, Helen Faye Brown, Karen Return to War, Janie and Jim Brown and Cheryl Rouillard, Jamie Moss, Tracy and George Abeyta, Jennifer Moss, Denise and Paula and Jason Armstrong, Haroldine Moss, Jeanette Roanhorse, Elmeretta Blackbird,Madonna J. Oldman, Wardenna Moss, Angel Moss, Muriel Moss, Pauline Moss, Madonna Keinlen, Charity Carrier, Raphaelita Carrier, Rozeanne Jorgensen and Eliza Moss. Brothers; Alonzo Moss, Jr. Brian and Chris Ann Enos, Gail Ridgely, Eugene and Rowena Ridgely, Jr., Dean and Rose Goggles, Gary and Gloria Goggles, Pat and Charlotte Goggles, Will and Lena Peters, Jimmy Peters, Owen St. Clair, Jesse Blackbird, Ron Moss, Michael Moss, Aaron Moss. Winston, Kenneth, Preston and Edgar Jorgenson, Santee Moss. Leonard Moss, Jr. and Gary Moss, Darrell Moss. Aunts; Frances Merle Haas, Marion Scott, Theresa Wells, Haroldine Whitewolf, Gloria St. Clair, Kathy Foot, Lucy and Phillip Mesteth, Rosella Moss, Ursula and Robert Aragon, Maxine Moss. Suzanna Oldman and Sara and Steve WIles, Frances Heidenberger, Leanne Sitting Eage and Nora Pauline Oldman and William J. C’Hair and Ruth Big Lake.Uncles; Nelson and Emma Moss, Leonard Moss and Donald Moss, Leonard J. Moss, George and Eunice Moss, Pat Moss and Al Addison and John Goggles. Nephews; Norman and Randee Iron Cloud, Samuel Iron Cloud, Ian Armour, Dylan Armour, Mylan Glenmore, Jr. and Ranell Oldman, Raphael Young Chief, Steven SunRhodes and Tasha Osborne, Claude Moss, Jr. Mike Enos, Myron Enos and Derek Arthur, Luke Bell and Jermaine Bell, Lyndon Bell, Pat Iron Cloud, Jr. Tyson Flute, Michael Ridge Bear, Ian Byrce Smith, Bon Ridgely, Braxton Ridgely and Shawn Ridge Bear and Truman Spotted Elk. Nieces; Rebecca Iron Cloud, Nolita Wallowing Bull and Homer Fighting Bear, Jola Wallowing Bull, Leandra Armour, Lauren Bell and Alan White, Alvonia and Ron McElroy, Rose Bell, Alyson White Eagle and Brian Sounding Sides, Kelli White Eagle, Lorena Moss, Latoyia Moss, Lucille Fox, Krystal Spotted Elk and Mikki Spotted Elk, Lorna Iron Cloud and Amanda Iron Cloud, Johnna Sue Arthur, Belynn Ridgely, Brooke Ridgely, Bennie Sue Ridgely and Blanche Ridgely. Grandaughters; Donte Antelope, Mylee Antelope, Cassie Iron Cloud, Jaci, Chloe, Amani and Waniyetu Iron Cloud, Sharice, Torrie and Hailee Little Coyote Grandsons Norman Iron Cloud Jr., Nathaniel Antelope, Kashis and Paxton Glenmore. Any many other grandchildren and great grandchildren. And numerous other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Zona Moss, Alonzo Moss Sr. and Gladys Moss, Richard and Rosie Moss, Ardeline and Abraham Spotted Elk, Marilyn Goggles, Shirley and George Enos, Lucille and Eugene Ridgley, Anita Moss, Harold and Sylvia Moss, Charles and Kathy Moss, sisters; Elizabeth Ridgely, Doreen V. Bell and Roseen Iron. son; Benjamin Antelope. Grandparents Benjamin Goggles Jr, Frances Whiteplume C’Hair, Paul Moss Sr, and Wyoma Moss..

