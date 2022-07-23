Debates to be Live Streamed and Broadcast on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio

WyomingPBS based at Central Wyoming College is hosting a series of debates during the 2022 Primary Election season.

Qualified Republican candidates running for the office of Wyoming Governor have been invited to participate in a debate Thursday July 28th beginning at 7pm at the Central Wyoming College Peck Theater, located in Riverton, Wyoming. Panelists asking questions of the candidates include Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Maggie Mullen from Wyofile, and Steve Peck from WyomingPBS. Former WyomingPBS public affairs producer Craig Blumenshine will moderate the debate.

Thursday, August 4 beginning at 7pm, Democratic candidates vying for the United States House of Representatives seat will debate at Central Wyoming College’s

Little Theater in Riverton. Immediately following at 8 p.m. will be a debate among Democratic candidates running for the Wyoming Governor’s seat. The public is invited to attend all three debates.

All debates will be live streamed at www.wyomingpbs.org and broadcast live on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio. All debates, including the U.S. House of Representatives Republican primary debate broadcast live on June 30th, will be available to view on demand at wyomingpbs.org/election2022.

Wyoming PBS is available on various channels across Wyoming, and is also now live streamed at wyomingpbs.org. WyomingPBS content can be viewed on demand on various devices, over the top platforms, and smart TVs using the PBS App and at www.wyomingpbs.org.