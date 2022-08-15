Death Notices: Mohring, Ryan, Meeks, Jones, Addison

Here are death notices from Davis Funeral Home in Riverton.

John Mohring, 78, of Riverton passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. Per his request no funeral services will be held.

Barbara Ryan, 86, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice Home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

John Paul Meeks, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. At his request funeral services will not be held.

Lorraine Jones, 81, of Riverton passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. No services are scheduled at this time.

Catherine Addison passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Services are pending through Davis Funeral Home.