Orey D Garriott, 38 of Casper passed away on September 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1458 17 Mile Road.

Oliva R Lapeyre, 78, of Lander passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Lander. A funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY.