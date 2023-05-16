February 26, 1935 – April 5, 2023

Dean LaRue Anderson, 88, of Lander passed away Wednesday morning, April 5 at Westward Heights Care Center.

Cremation has taken place through Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander, Wyoming, and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am, May 13, 2023 at the Lander Church of Christ, 1320 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520.

Dean was born February 26, 1935 to Harry Boone Anderson and Geneva LaRue Anderson, in the family home, near Gothenburg, Nebraska. Dean was the first of six children, three brothers, two sisters. Dean helped his parents work on the farm and raise his brothers and sisters.

Soon after high school, Dean married the love of his life Patricia Rose Lewis in 1955, and soon afterwards they started their family. Dean loved the ranching and farming industry, where he worked for many years. While raising a family. While loving the farming and ranching life Dean and Patricia decided to venture out and try other things, so they moved the family to Lander, Wyoming in 1970. Where he worked several jobs around town while waiting and hoping to work at the US steel mine. Dean was employed for 13 years at US steel before the mine close down for good. Then Dean worked several other jobs mostly around Lander for Rocky Mountain Pre-Mix, and finishing his career as a great mechanic for the Hallam’s dealership. Dean loved working as a mechanic. He worked on everything from lawnmowers to big trucks. I don’t think there was anything he ever worked on that he could not fix!

Deans love of life was hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and he loved family, barbecues and outings with friends and family. He truly love the outdoors.

Dean was a devoted man of Christ. Dean was an Elder in the Lander church of Christ for many years and worked tightly with the church to reach out and help others to live and learn the Word of God!

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Harry Boone Anderson; mother, Geneva LaRue Anderson; two sister-in-law‘s Earlene Anderson and Mary Jane Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Rose Anderson in the Westward Heights Care Center; children, Deanne Anderson of Showboat Care Center, Lander, Kevin Anderson of Lander, Vickie Bass of Missoula, Montana, and Scott Anderson of Lander; grand children, Andy Anderson of Lander and Sarah Gantenbein of Riverton; great-grandchildren Kaden and Emma Gantenbein, and Brianna and Wyatt Anderson; brothers, Ralph Anderson North, Platte, Nebraska, Lavern Anderson, Texas, Bruce Anderson, Denver, Colorado; sisters, Joyce Sexton, Cedar, Ridge, Colorado and Gail Michaels of Black Hawk Colorado.

