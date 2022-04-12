Deadline Approaching for Wyoming Arts Council’s Community Support Grant ￼

–Above: Lander Art Center Kids learning watercolor painting techniques in Littles Art Class geared towards ages 2-5.–

The deadline to apply for the Community Support Grant (CSG) application is April 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST.

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities. The Community Support Grant application is available at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=wyoarts.

Grant funding is available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

An organization is eligible to receive up to $7,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $3,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $10,000 in grant funding.

Beginning this year, all organizations receiving grant funds from the Wyoming Arts Council will need a UEI from SAM.gov. This is replacing the DUNS number previously used. A UEI does not require full registration in SAM.gov, but it does require having a user account and following a few steps. Getting a UEI is free. Avoid any website that charges a fee.

Organizations will not be able to apply until the UEI is added to their organization profile in the granting system.

Arts Council staff would be happy to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions they may have about the grant. A complete list of requirements, eligibility, and additional guidelines can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab.

For more information, contact Cashmere Balland at 307-214-7819.