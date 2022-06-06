Deadline Approaching for Wyoming Arts Council Fellowships 

The application period closes June 9, for the Wyoming Arts Council fellowships in Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Creative Writing and the Native Art Fellowship. All fellowship recipients will receive a $3,000 unrestricted award as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in the state.

Fellowships are open to Wyoming residents, and are merit-based awards. Applications are juried by noted artists and professionals in the field who are from outside the state.

The Visual Arts Fellowships are selected based on the artist’s portfolio and honoring work that reflects serious and exceptional investigation. Artists working in any medium may apply. Up to three fellowships may be given each year. Applications must be submitted online through CaFE . The jurors for this year’s Visual Arts Fellowships are Tasha Kubesh, independent curator, and Bobbi Walker, founder of Walker Fine Art in Denver, CO.

The Performing Arts Fellowships are given to honor excellence in the artists’ field and are based on appropriate media samples and artist statements. Up to four fellowships may be awarded; two in the category of Music and two in the category of Theatre and Dance. Artists may only apply in one category (Music or Theatre and Dance) and applications must be submitted online through https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit. The juror for this year’s Performing Arts Fellowship in Theatre and Dance is choreographer, dancer, and producer Dominic Moore-Dunson based in Akron, OH. The juror for the Music category is Storm Gloor, associate professor in the Music and Entertainment Industry Studies department at the University of Colorado Denver.

The Creative Writing Fellowships are awards of merit, based on a writer’s body of work, and honoring Wyoming’s literary artists whose work demonstrates exceptional writing. One fellowship will be awarded in each category of Poetry, Creative Nonfiction, and Fiction, for a total of up to three fellowships. Writers may only submit in one category and applications must be submitted online through https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit. The jurors for this year’s Creative Writing Fellowships are EJ Levy for Fiction, Florence Williams for Creative Nonfiction, and Michelle Otero for Poetry.

The Native Art Fellowship is an award of merit open to Native artists based within Wyoming, across any artistic discipline or medium (visual, literary, performing, folk & traditional, etc.) This fellowship is designed to raise the profiles of the highly talented Native artists in Wyoming and celebrate their artistry. Two fellowships will be awarded this year and applications must be submitted online through https://wyomingartscouncil.submittable.com/submit. This year’s jurors are Karen Ann Hoffman, a Haudenosaunee Raised Beadwork artist and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and Topaz Jones, a multidisciplinary artist and enrolled member of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley Indian Reservation, with descendancy ties to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the Lummi Nation.

Additional information can be found on the Arts Council website. Complete eligibility requirements can be found with each call on Submittable and CaFE. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at the Arts Council, 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov.