April 12, 1939 – December 15, 2019

On Sunday, December 15th, 2019, David Allen Payne, loving husband and father of two, passed away from a fatal heart attack at the age 80.

David was born one of five boys in Crescent, Oklahoma, on April 12th, 1939. In his teenage years, his family moved to Riverton Wyoming, where he met the love of his life Katherine Mael. Before they could get hitched, David joined the Marine Corps at 16.

David left the Marine Corps and settled with Katherine Mae Payne in Lander, Wyoming. He earned several certificates at Central Wyoming College, and he started his career while working at US Steel. He opened The Payne Talent Agency out of a music store he owned. David Payne soon became well known in the entertainment industry by signing up-and-coming artists like The Mandrell Sisters and the entire (almost) cast of He Haw. Payne not only signed new talent, but he was also talented himself, performing in The Country Gentlemen band and recording his own records in Black Owen’s recording studio.

Kathrine and David had two beautiful daughters, Tara Jean Payne, born in 1960, and Gina Marie Payne, born in 1961. Tara, unfortunately, passed away in 1977, and that took a hard toll on the family.

After David retired, he spent many fulfilling years as a prized Jeweler. He collected and made many beautiful pieces. Throughout his years, David donated several pieces to struggling single moms. He was the most generous man. All the while, he had a massive smile on his face, which was incredibly contagious. He was known for his deep sea fishing and went on many trips. He had loud laughter (which could be heard from a mile away), patience, and gentle presence.

David will always be lovingly remembered by his daughter Gina and her partner Terry. He will be missed dearly by his many friends, whom his family thanks for their love and support in the recent days of his passing.

A Marine Corps Funeral Honor Service will be held on Thursday, May 26th at 1 pm at Mount Hope Cemetery Graveside located at 683 Mount Hope dr. Lander WY 82520.

Family members will be speaking.