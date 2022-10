The annual Missouri Valley Firefighters Pancake Supper will be held for the 55th time this coming November 6, 2022. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the MoValley Fire Hall, 330 Missouri Valley Road (WYO 134). There will be “Good Food and Lots of Fun” according to the firefighters. “We will be serving our “Secret Recipe” pancakes, with eggs and sausage. Bingo will be put on by the local 4H Club, there will also be raffles and a silent auction. Donations are Welcome.