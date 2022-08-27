October 18, 1963 – August 24, 2022

Darlene Joy Quiver, 58, A member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, passed away on August 24, 2022 with her children by her side at Sage West Hospital in Lander, Wyoming.

The All Night Visitation will begin 6:00pm, August 28, 2022 in the Family Home, 128 Bazil Drive, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. The Funeral will be 10:00am, in the Rocky Mountain Hall, 19 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. Burial will follow in the Yellow Calf Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Darlene was born on October 18, 1963 in Riverton, Wyoming to Edlore Quiver and Pauline Burnsprarie. Darlene spent her childhood years on the Pine Ridge Reservation and later moved to the Wind River Reservation with her father, Edlore Quiver. She attended Millcreek School and later obtained her GED and attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. She later went on to settle on the Wind River Reservation to raise her family. She worked at the Wyoming Indian Schools as a cook as well as a substitute cook/sub for the Ethete and Fort Washakie Headstarts. She enjoyed cooking, attending local events, watching Netflix, trying her luck at the casinos, spending time with her children and she especially loved spending time with grandchildren Alexis, Levi, Jessie, and Dallas.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Tefawnya (William) Mathews, Roshane Quiver, Sharnae Noseep, and son, Leslie F. Noseep III. Her Grandchildren, Alexis Mathews, Levi Mathews, Jessie Perdash, and Dallas Perdash. Sister Brenda Quiver. Brothers Lyle Quiver and Edlore Quiver. Best friends Denise Medicine Horse and Christina Sage and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.