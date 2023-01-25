Daniel James “Bird” WhiteBird

Jan 1, 1987 – Jan 21, 2023

Daniel James WhiteBird “Bird”, 39, of Riverton passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A rosary and wake will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the family residence located at 4055 Sandy Lane, starting at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Daniel James WhiteBird was born on January 1, 1984 in Riverton, WY to Faron Lawrence WhiteBird and Moneta Ann Watan. He grew up in the Riverton area and attended Riverton High School. He took training in Forestry from the Kicking Horse Job Corp in Montana where he also earned his G.E.D.

Daniel was baptized into the Catholic Faith and participated in our Northern Arapaho traditional ceremonies.

Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, was the family cook, and was a big Raiders fan.

He is survived by his mother, Moneta Watan; companion, Tania Brown; sons, LeTavian James and Caspin Armstrong; daughter, Danielle Lillian; grandmothers, Bernice Watan, Jessie Spoonhunter, Alene Shakespeare and Amelia Underwood; brothers, Alex WhiteBird (his children Cali and Andre), Robert Arthur, and James Arthur, III; sister, Laurene Arthur (her children, Oskar and Kanan); aunts, Monica Watan (her children, Saige, Alyssa, Talyn, Anthony Addison, III), Jackie WhiteBird, Donna WhiteBird, Chereesa Watan, and Aprill Watan; and uncles, Ryan Spoonhunter, Ray Spoonhunter, Russell Underwood, Vincent Underwood, Jr. and Carlton Underwood, Tim WhiteBird, Clark WhiteBird, Melvin WhiteBird, Jr., Sheldon WhiteBird, Sherwin WhiteBird, Max Watan, Michael Watan, and Ruben Watan.

He was preceded in death by father, Faron WhiteBird; grandparents, Melvin Sr. and Delores WhiteBird, Thomas “Ted” Allen Watan, Odell Shakespeare, Leroy Shakespeare, Lettie Spoonhunter, Max Watan. Jr., and Sterling Watan; uncle Michael Watan aunt Capacine Watan and niece, Ariel Mendoza.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com