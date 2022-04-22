Dangerous Winter Storm to hit tonight, Tomorrow

Old Man Winter is not done quite yet. A significant winter storm will bring widespread heavy snow and very strong winds to the region tonight and tomorrow. Blizzard conditions are possible across northern areas. Very strong winds will also occur tonight and tomorrow. The good news, warmer and drier spring weather is in the forecast for early next week. A winter storm warning has been posted for SE Fremont County today while the rest of the County is under a Winter Weather Watch. (see the graphs from the National Weather Service below).