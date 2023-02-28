Dance Teams Named for 8th Annual Dancing With The Stars Lander

Community Entry Services (CES) will be hosting its 8th Annual Dancing with the Stars Gala Lander Riverton on April 29th, 2023, at 5:30pm at the Lander Community Center. This year’s amazing 2023 Dance Teams are:

Matt Hartman & Charene Herrera

Daniel Barnes & Haylee Cole

Crystal Hastings & Courtney Widhlam

Hunter Bradshaw & Maycee Manzanares

Amy Stockton & Colin Crippin

Danny Svilar & Blaine Stafford

Tables of 4 will go on sale March 1st for $300 each at the CES Headquarters in Riverton at 2441 Peck Ave. and Lander at 177 N. Third St. A table of 4 includes dinner, 2 complimentary drink tickets for beer and wine. There are no individual tickets available; instead, you can round up friends, coworkers, or family to have a great evening of fun!

All funds raised will directly benefit the Community Entry Services’ programs in Lander and Riverton where we are dedicated to empowering people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries to maximize independence and lead satisfying, productive lives in the community.

Questions or interested in sponsorship? Call 37-360-6299 or email landerstars@gmail.com