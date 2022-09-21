Nov 17, 1959 – Sep 15, 2022

Damon Sun Rhodes, 62, of Riverton passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Thursday, September 15, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1550 Bitterroot at Beaver Creek, starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Damon Joseph Sun Rhodes was born on November 17, 1959 in Lander, Wyoming to Dwight Moody and Estelle Marie (Duran) Sun Rhodes. He grew up in Arapahoe and attended school there. He then went to high school in Flandreau, South Dakota.



Damon was baptized into the Catholic religion.



He married Marlene Faye Arthur on May 8, 1982 in Fort Washakie, WY.



He worked in security with the Wind River Casino. His past jobs were with the Arapaho Ranch, White Buffalo, Rig worker, and Northern Arapaho security,



Damon enjoyed being a fancy dancer, participating in the Sun Dance, hunting, fishing, camping, listening to music, playing horse shoes, and taking walks. He loved to travel, watching football, and spending time with all his grand kids.



He is survived by his daughters, Delain J. Sun Rhodes, Tiffany Arthur, and Melain F. Jenkins; sons, James R. Jenkins, Jude J. Jenkins, Jr., and Levi F. Warren; sister, Mary Ellen Pingree; brother, Gaylan Littleshield; numerous grandchildren; and the families of Sun Rhodes, Duran, Monroe, Jenkins, Ybarra, Shakespeare, Arthur, Big Medicine, Antelope, Behan, Fighting Bear, Little Thunder, Pingree, Willow, Brown, and Lone Bear plus many relatives.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene Sun Rhodes; siblings, and other relatives.



