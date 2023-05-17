Dale does damage at Lander

LANDER – Spring golf has really started to heat up with the one-day tournaments keeping young, local golfers loose and ready for the summer and fall tournaments, and this past Friday that continued with some great play at Lander Golf Course for the 2023 Lander Spring Invite.

After months of the snow melt and rain storms soaking the local golf course and country club, it was finally time to put a large group of golfers on the fairways and they did not disappoint.

Once again, at the end of the day, it was a Riverton Wolverine on top of the boys’ scores but instead of that being junior Parker Paxton it was sophomore Brodie Dale who has just continued to get better on the greens over the course of the last year.

The state champion Wolverines controlled that top spot with Dale’s 68 (-4) but they also grabbed the second-best score thanks to Paxton with a 69 (-3). After those two the hometown boy, Hunter Kihn, taking third with an 82, tied with Lovell’s Max Cooley and Colby Henderson.

Then, on the girls’ side, it was once again Lovell’s Erika Cook (76) at the top of the scoreboard for the second week in a row. But, right behind her was Lander’s Keigann Watson (88) and Riverton’s Tylynn McDonald (91) and Aspen Ablard (93).

Because of those girls breaching two Lady Wolverines into the top four their total team point total (290) barely squeaked past the home team Lady Tigers (297). In the boys’ rankings it’s no surprise the top-two spots led to the lowest team points (315), finishing ahead of Lovell (339) and the home favorite Tigers (350).

In the middle school division it was Pinedale’s Braxton Costello and Cody’s Carson Krebes tying for first with scores of 88, directly in front of Cody’s Colby Crandall (89).

Up next, Lander and Riverton’s golf teams head to Jackson Wednesday evening for the Jackson Spring Invite to take on teams from Evanston, Rock Springs, Star Valley and the Jackson Hole Broncs and Fillies.