D.Q. James Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Award Honors Top Offensive Player in Division I Football With Texas Ties
LARAMIE – University of Wyoming redshirt freshman running back D.Q. James from Lancaster, Texas, has been selected to this week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Weekly Honorable Mention list as announced by the Tyler (Texas) Chamber and SPORTTyler.
James rushed for a personal best 179 yards last Saturday in a 27-20 win at Hawai’i. James averaged 12.8 yards per carry on 14 carries and had a long run of 74 yards in the game. He played his high school football at Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas. James was one of nine players in the nation named to this week’s Honorable Mention list.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week. Vaughn rushed 22 times for 158 yards and one touchdown and added four catches for 18 yards and a one-yard touchdown reception to help lead Kansas State to a 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State last weekend.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who exhibits the enduring characteristics that define former University of Texas running back Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler, Texas.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.
More information about the Award may be found at: www.earlcampbellaward.com/.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was first established in 2012. Previous winners include: Bryce Petty, Baylor, QB (2013); Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB (2014); Greg Ward, Jr., Houston, QB (2015); D’Onta Foreman, Texas, RB (2016); Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB (2017); Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB (2018); J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, RB (2019); Kyle Trask, Florida, QB (2020); and Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB (2021).
Important dates for this year’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award are:
Preseason Watch List Announcement: August 9, 2022
Semifinalists Announcement: November 17, 2022
Finalists Announcement: December 13, 2022
Banquet/Winner Announcement: January 11, 2023