D-man Josh Manson staying with Colorado Avalanche

By ESPN

After a trade deadline deal led to a Stanley Cup, defenseman Josh Manson and the Colorado Avalanche have decided to continue the partnership. ESPN has confirmed multiple reports that he gets a four-year deal with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Manson fit in nicely with the champions, showing versatility and an ability to adjust on the fly as coach Jared Bednar moved his new defenseman around several pairings due to injuries elsewhere.

After the Anaheim Ducks shipped him to Colorado, Manson ended the regular season with two goals and seven points in 22 games for the Avalanche, averaging 17:24 time on the ice. In the postseason, his role ramped up, and he found himself playing the tougher minutes, especially when Colorado was protecting late leads. He played in all 20 postseason games for the Avalanche, finishing with three goals and eight points.

Manson, a 2011 sixth-round selection of the Ducks, has withstood the test of time in the NHL and has proven he can patrol the blueline in all situations.