CWD Testing Mandatory in Two Local Deer Hunt Areas

If you intend to harvest a deer in areas 157 or 171 this fall, CWD testing is MANDATORY according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

To help make sample collection as easy as possible, there are several ways to get your deer tested:

1. At a meat processor – let them know you need a CWD sample taken and Game and Fish will pick it up.

2. WGFD Office – WGFD personnel will usually be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., Lander.

3. WGFD personnel – If you harvest your deer on a weekend or after the hours listed above you can contact WGFD personnel at 307-714-2190.

4. Stations – WGFD will also have several sample/head drop-off kiosks, CWD sampling stations, and game check stations throughout the season. See the full lisiting with dates and locations here.

For more information about CWD please go to the WGFD’s website at wgfd.wyo.gov/cwd.