CWC’s Rodeo Team Rustled Up Some Good Performances; #11 Ranked Lady Rustlers win on Volleyball Court

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoTodayMedia Sports Director

In case you missed it there was quite a bit of CWC action happening this past weekend. It all started on Friday afternoon when the CWC Roundup Rodeo began at the Fremont county fairgrounds.

For the second week in a row Clay Reiner led the way for the Men’s team, by winning the long round in both the Steer Wrestling and Team Roping. His long round run in the Steer Wrestling was the fastest time of the weekend with a 3.8 second time.

Kendell Williams made it back in both of her events, the Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying. She qualified for the short round in a four-way tie, with a time of 8.4 seconds in the Goat Tying, but moved up and held her eighth place position in the average after tying a 9.7 in the short round.

Then on Friday afternoon the 11th ranked Lady Rustlers volleyball team took on L-triple-C and went the 5-match distance with them before coach Gallard’s team came out on top with the final set.

The next day the Lady Rustlers took on Eastern Wyoming and swept them in 3 straight sets.

Speaking of Lady Rustlers, the ladies golf team won their fourth tournament in a row as a team, this time in Sterling, CO. This time they ALSO did it despite having not a CWC golfer on top of the individual scores. Instead of being on top though they did have four golfers in the top 10 with Bridgette Volk on top of them all at third place.

Tonight if you want some fun sports action to watch you should head down to Fort Washakie to watch their middle school football game against Shoshoni. There’s something to be said about middle school football, it may not be very clean or precise but it’s always fun to watch those little kids running around the yard in oversized pads and helmets.

And coming up tomorrow you can catch the Lady Rustler volleyball team’s last home game until the week before Halloween, so go root them on down at Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Gym at 6 PM!