CWC Wraps up Pre-season

By CWC Athletic Media

Central Wyoming College volleyball wrapped up their pre-season with scrimmage play against a pair of Division 2 schools on the road.

They started with a five set sweep of Chadron State in Nebraska. Sophomore libero from Japan, Haruka Sugimoto, tallied 27 digs on the day while Alicja Jaryszek, an outside hitter from Poland, set the tone with kills.

Saturday, C-Dub took a 4-1 win over the South Dakota School of Mines. Jaryszek tallied 12 kills. Setter Emma Hendricks had three kills from her position. Coach Darshaya Gallard afterwards said,” We played well. It was a successful weekend and we also learned a lot”

The 9th ranked Rustlers head to Fort Myers, Florida, this weekend to begin their regular season. Twelve of the next sixteen teams the Rustlers face before Region 9 Conference play are ranked inside the NJCAA Top 20 Pre-season poll.