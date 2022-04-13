CWC Wins Steer Wrestling Title

By Shawn O’Brate

CASPER–This past weekend the Central Wyoming College Rustler Rodeo Team traveled to Casper for the Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days hosted by the Casper Thunderbirds Rodeo Team.

The team was working, as always, on their personal records but with this being one of the final rodeos of the season for the Rustlers it was even higher stakes. And the Rustlers answered the call as they came home with the Steer Wrestling Title for the second consecutive week and multiple top placements.

Kaden Berger once again came out on top as his long round run in Steer Wrestling split the round win with a 4.6 second run. Afterwards, Berger had a 4.9 second run in the short round which was the second fastest of the day in that event. These stellar times left him all alone at the top in the average title at the end of the weekend.

His teammates in Tie Down Roping, Ryn Severe and Jett VanBiezen, also had an outstanding showing in Casper to help CWC rise in the averages. Severe split third and fourth in the long round after an 11.5 second run but in the short round he failed to record a time which dropped him all the way to seventh in the average.

VanBiezen did make it back to the short round after tying his calf in the long round in 13.6 seconds, afterwards he moved up to sixth in the average thanks to a 23.6 second run which was sixth overall in the round.

“I was really proud of Jett,” Coach Drew Schrock said, “He didn’t quit and ended up roping and tying (the calf) at the other end of the arena. His no quit attitude moved him up in the average and placed him in the round.”

For the Lady Rustlers the names stayed the same but the times improved even more. Lexi Johnson split fifth and sixth in the Breakaway Roping long round after a rapid time of 3.6 seconds. Johnson also finished ninth in Team Roping thanks to her and Shelby Weltz’s team effort at stopping the clock at 11.3 seconds.

Although in the short round Weltz and Johnson received a no-time which knocked them down to ninth overall in the average.

Johnson kept at it though, moving up to third in the Breakaway Roping average, with a short round time of 3.1 seconds–the second fastest time of the day in the short round.

Schrock had nothing but praise for his team that is quickly making their names known around Wyoming rodeos:

“I am proud of the way the team performed this past weekend,” Coach Schrock said, “It is great to watch the hard work pay off for them and to watch them be able to compete mentally.”

The Rustler team has the next weekend off for Easter which means the team will have a well-deserved long weekend before heading to the final regional rodeo at the University of Wyoming from April 22-24.