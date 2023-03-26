CWC Volleyball fell in four sets to UW Cowgirls at Laramie

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball squad opened its spring slate Saturday afternoon with the first of five spring matches. The Cowgirls faced Central Wyoming in Laramie and won all four sets that were played.

“I am so proud of the way our team competed today to start our spring season,” said Head Coach Kaylee Prigge.

“They have all been working very hard since mid-January and it was fun to see someone else on the other side of the net this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who came out to make it an awesome environment to play in. We can’t wait to see Cowgirl fans back in the UniWyo April 15 when we take on Colorado.”

UW returns to spring exhibition action next week, April 1 with matches in Greeley, Colo., against Northern Colorado and Colorado State. The Cowgirls next return home this spring April 15 as Colorado comes to town for a 1 p.m., matchup.