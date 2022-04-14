CWC Vacancies in Athletic Department

By CWC Athletic Media

Central Wyoming College has a couple of vacancies in their athletic department. The Rustlers are looking for a women’s head basketball coach and a men’s and women’s golf coach.

After four years at the end of the bench, Lindsey Fearing has resigned to take another position. She took over for Ken Swartz in 2018. Over her four years, Fearing collected a record of 25 and 78. Her first year she was 10-20, her best year record wise.

A number of her players went on to play at the next level and program records were broken under her tenure. Both Paulani Tarawa and Essy Latu would break the career scoring mark in consecutive years. Latu also set the high mark for single season scoring. Most recently, Freshman Liv Knapp set the single season assists mark at 88 this past season.

Coach Fearing said she loved her time at CWC, “It provided me the next step on being a head coach and now, its time to move on to a higher level.”

She has taken an assistant position at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico. They are a NCAA Division 2 team in the RMAC Conference. The Cowgirls would finish 6 and 22 this past season under Head Coach Garret Sherman.

“I am looking forward to continued growth in this profession.” Fearing added. She also visited with her team and encouraged them to not make any decisions about their future until a new coach is in place.

Athletic Director Steve Barlow thanked Fearing for her time, “she came here and grew into a head coach after being an assistant and player at other college’s in the state. Like many other coaches before her at Central, she is moving on to the next level and I wish her well. I think she will do well and its exciting that she is moving on to the NCAA.”

As for the timeline on a new coach, Barlow said, “time is of the essence, the job is currently being advertised and we have applications coming in. I would expect there to be a big number of applicants as we have had in the past. We would like to get the right person as soon as we can. They need to be recruiting as soon as possible.”

CWC is also looking for a men’s and women’s golf coach. Interim coach Jorden James will be finished at the conclusion of the spring season.



—

Thanks!Got it.Got it, thanks!