CWC Trustees meet Wednesday; Jackson Land Purchase on the agenda

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday night with the annual board reorganization and the swearing in of re-elected members who are, from the Riverton-Shoshoni Subdistrict, Chairman Craig Tolman and member Gay Hughes and from the Lander Subdistrict, Paula Hunker. Officers of the board will be elected and board members will be appointed to one of four committees, including the CWC Foundation, The Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, the CWC Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services and the Teton County BOCES. Various other appointments will be made include designation of official depositories and investment agencies, the college’s official newspapers, legal counsel, audit firm, assistant treasurer and board clerk.

Highlight of the trustees meeting will be the Student Learning Monitoring Report to be presented by Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kathy Wells and the monthly report from President Dr. Brad Tyndall.

In action items, the trustees will consider the purchase of two acres of land immediately west of Jackson Hole High School for its new Jackson campus and begin the search for a new trustees legal counsel as current counsel Frank Watkins has asked not to be reappointed to that position.

The meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. in the Hirschfield Room of the CWC InterTribal Education and Community Center.