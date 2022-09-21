CWC Trustees Meet Wednesday Evening in Riverton

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162 For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

The agenda includes monthly reports from the CWC Student Senate, the Professional Personnel Association, the Classified Staff Association, the Faculty, Wyoming PBS and the CWC Foundation. Trustees will also be presented with action items on property and liability insurance, a first reading change of the board’s Policy Governance Manual, approval of a new certificate program for Law Enforcement and acceptance of the Strategic Plan Monitoring Report. President Brad Tyndall will also present his monthly report.