CWC Trustees Get First Look Inside New Ag/Equine Facility

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees on Wednesday toured the still under construction Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Science on the Riverton campus. The new 85,000 square foot building features two arenas and classrooms for ag and meat science classes, plus an outdoor arena and outdoor stalls for both student horses and visiting horses plus calves. The complex is situated on some 25 acres of land just north of the present Soccer Fields and Student Housing, and adjacent to the Raidertown Baseball Stadium.

There will be an outdoor feed storage area and there are three catch basins to catch runoff from the Arena’s two-acre size roof.

Photos by Ernie Over