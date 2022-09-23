CWC Trustees Approve new Law Enforcement Certificate Program

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees Wednesday night approved the addition of a Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate to be offered at the college, if approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission at its October meeting in Gillette.

According to Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs, “the Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate will meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in law enforcement or the criminal justice system. The magnitude and changing complexity of the criminal justice system coupled with the need for professional and informed leadership to effectively respond to community concerns and address criminal activity in our society dictate the need for strong and skilled leadership.” Wells, in a memo to the trustees, said “this program is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically, and to make ethical decisions.”

President Dr. Brad Tyndall reported that enrollments for this fall semester, compared with the fall semester in 2021, show a five percent gain in student numbers. Overall, however, when compared with year-to-year numbers, the college enrollment is flat. Tyndall said the other seven community colleges all were down in enrollment while CWC held its own. He also announced that there are 122 students seeking a Bachelor of Applied Science degree at the college, which is the highest number among the seven other colleges.

Tyndall told the trustees that he continues to promote the “CWC Way”, where state enrollments fall, “we must continue to push hard for new programs/enrollments, better student retention and strong Foundation support. CWC continues to lead with new program start-ups (e.g., BAS options), new student suCpport systems via the NASNTI (Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution) designation and the Foundations continued success and landing many grants. In terms of the Foundations overall endowment, though, it is down to $22.8 million from around $25 million due to a temporary downturn in the stock market.

In other reports:

• Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas said a debate among candidates for Governor will be broadcast on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Media on October 13 at 7 p.m. Dugas also reported that US House of Representative Candidate Harriet Hageman declined an invitation to participate in a debate. Dugas said the station is determining how to proceed.

• Following a presentation by Vice President for Administrative Services Willie Noseep, the board authorized Noseep to work with Curt Paxton of Tegeler and Associates of Riverton to find coverage effective October 1,2022 to meet the college’s needs for property and liability insurance with companies offering the best coverage for the best value. The total maximum cost for CWC’s premiums will be $339,591 including the athletic accident and athletic umbrellas policies. This would be an increase of $9,022 or just 3 percent from last year’s premium, Noseep said in a memo to the board.