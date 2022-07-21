CWC Trustees Adopted FY 2023 Budget Wednesday Night; Student Successes Noted

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees Wednesday night, on second reading, adopted a $44,121,885 budget. Included in the budget, according to Vice President for Administrative Services Willie Noseep, is a long sought bump to college salaries, thanks to additional support from the Wyoming State Legislature. Noseep reported the approved budget contained a 3.5 percent hike for the college’s employees.

In a positive note, President Dr. Brad Tyndall noted that CWC’s request for a Special Purpose Excise Tax or SPET, in Teton County was approved for the ballot at $10-million, which would help the college fund a new CWC stand-alone facility in Jackson, if voters agree. Jackson voters earlier approved a SPET for purchase of land in Jackson for the college.

Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Cory Daly, presented a student success monitoring report at the meeting. According to Daly,

• Enrollment was essentially flat in Fall 2021 compared to Fall 2020, which she noted was the period during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

• The number of students coming to CWC for a Bachelor’s degree increased from nine in 2020-21 to 50 in 2021-22.

• The percentage of both full and part time students retained for the next term and the following fall increased on all measures for students who began in fall of 2020.

• CWC’s part-time student completion bounced back in 2020 and 2021. CWC’s rate is higher than the 75th percentile likely for the first time.

• The rate of students meeting satisfactory academic progress has been slowly but steadily increasing over the last three years.

• Half the percentage of graduates who responded to the exit survey planned to continue their education as those who did last year.

• The overall number of American Indian graduates increased slightly this year (30 to 34), eight graduated with honors or higher, the same number as last year.

• The average GPA of all athletes for 2021-22 was 3.2.

Daly noted one concerning number was the gap between the success rates of minority students and those of the overall population. She said the gap increased to 20.4 percent this year.