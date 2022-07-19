CWC to Hear Report on Student Success; Approve FY 2023 Budget on Wednesday evening

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees meets Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Intertribal Community and Education Center on Campus with a full agenda. Highlight of the meeting will be the monitoring report on Student Success by Dr. Dory Daley, Vice President for Student Affairs. The report will indicated how CWC students are doing with their academics.

Trustees will also hold a public hearing and then adopt the college’s 2023 Fiscal Year Budget of some $44-million on second and final reading.

Other presentations will be made by the Professional Personnel Association, the Classified Staff Association, the Faculty, WyomingPBS and the CWC Foundation.

Dr. Bray Tyndall, president of the college, will also update the board on activity during the past month.