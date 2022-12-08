CWC to Finalize Purchase of Land in Jackson Thanks to Teton County Voters

There was big news coming out of the Central Wyoming College Trustees meeting last night on campus. Vice President for Administrative services Willie Noseep, in a memo to the trustees, formally reported the college had received the approval “of Teton County Voters to receive $10-million from a Special Purpose Excise Tax to plan, design, engineer and construct a permanent Outreach Center in Jackson.” Noseep wrote that this final piece of funding, in addition to the $3.82 million approved by voters in 2017 and a $10.3 million contribution from the State Legislature “would allow the college to move forward the design and eventual construction of the CWC Campus in Jackson.”

Noseep said the college is currently in the process of finalizing the 2.0-acre purchase of land just west of Jackson Hole High School. He said closing on the property should occur right after the new year. “The land, owned by Beaver Slide LLC, is being purchased for $4.4 million with the funding coming from the first round of SPET money received from Teton County Voters and philanthropy,” he wrote.