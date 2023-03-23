CWC to Add New Certificate Programs in Ag and Early Childhood Development

At the request of students in the Central Wyoming College Agriculture Program, the Board of Trustees Wednesdays night approved two new certificate programs. The Wyoming Community College Commission will need to sign off on the new programs at a meeting in Torrington next month.

The new curriculum will include a Small Scale Farm Management Certificate and a Community FoodSystems Certificate II. Trustees also gave their approval to an Early Childhood Endorsement Certificate II and anEarly ChildhoodSpecial education Endorsement Certificate II. Vice President of Academics Dr.Kathy Wells said the college had received interest from already certified teachers for the two endorsement certificates. College President Dr. Brad Tyndall said the new programs were made possible by good curriculum design. He also noted the strong enrollments in the Early Childhood Bachelor of Applied Science Degree program was a result of the college providing needed programs for the community.