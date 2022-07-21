CWC Summer Students had a blast in the Wind River Canyon

Director of Residential and Student Life at Central Wyoming College, Scott McFarland, took a shuttle full of students White Water rafting through the Wind River Canyon this summer. It was an activity of the CWC Student Senate to keep summer students engaged during the slower summer time. The Senate also sponsored movies including Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion among their activities. In a written report to the Trustees that was delivered at Wednesday night’s meeting on campus, McFarland also reported the campus housing is now gearing up for arriving fall students in just a few weeks.