CWC Students Earned President’s and Dean’s List for Fall Semester

Central Wyoming College’s fall semester grades have been computed and more than 120 students have earned the honor of appearing on the president’s and the dean’s list at CWC.



“It takes dedication and perseverance to maintain an exemplary GPA as a full-time college student,” says Dr. Coralina Daly, Vice President for Student Affairs. “Congratulations to all of our honorees.”



The following students are Central Wyoming College’s 2022 President’s List honorees:

Henry Alberts, Maci Allison, Matthias Amos, Abraham Bailey, Myles Bedolla, Jacob Bentlage, Giana Biagioni, Kristie Born, Solana Burbul, Adri Bush, Katy Carey, Taylor Carpenter, Jessica Casper, Olga Chetkareva, Haydn Collie, Erika Conner, Luke Crossley, Cambree Crowther, Christian Cruz Dussan, Jatina Davis, Jordan Dayley, Lorence Dela Cruz, Morgan Doyle, Destiny Duncan, Charmayne Fleming, Kyah Flom, Ethan Forbis, Megan Friday, Melanie Garcia, Eduardo Garcia Ramos, Andrés Garcia Trochez, Barbara Gonzalez Ruiz, Shelby Gray, Cat Hancock, Mary Harris, Trina Harris, Kaeli Hendrickson, Charles Hoenes, Kalee Hollingsworth, Anna Hutchinson, Nolan Jaenicke, Ashtynn Jervis, Lexi Johnson, Felicity Johnstun, Aidan Jones, Kaden Kellner, Natalie Kinchen, Larissa Lawrence, Dalten Leach, Kaia Leseberg, Garrett Link, Hope Logue, Grace Lutz, Samuel Martinich, Broden Mathes, Kall Mayfield, Delsie McCrystal, Kate McDonald, Scott Means, Dustin Mills, Zedekiah Mills, Megan Monchamp, Missy Mortensen, Justice Moss, Brooke Mucha, Kendric Muehler, Kaylee Nielsen, Avery Oberth, Micle Ogden, Madison Orr, Michaela Osborne, Rachel Padgett, Garrett Parker, Bailey Petsche, Abby Pfeiffer, Brhe Polk, Maddison Race, Zachary Renz, Winter Ridgley, Aari Riley, Brian Roanhorse, Dan Roden, Kaykay Sandall, Zach Sanders, William Shade, Ashley Simmons, Drake Simmons, Brinley Smith, Brian Spere, Braden Steere, Kelly Stowell, Haruka Sugimoto, Soren Tempest, Dorian Thomas, Paige Tolman, Kaylee Tomko, Josiah Trimble, Meagan Urbanski, Elisha Vetter, Jill Warembourg, Emily Weigel, Amya Whelan, Jessica White, Stephanie Whitman, Hannah Wright.

These students are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) and have earned a 4.0 GPA.





Central Wyoming College’s 2022 Dean’s List honorees are:

Mallerie Albright, Skyler Anderson, Maeryn Antoniewicz, Jack Armstrong, Lauryn Arnold, Nicolette Barlow, Oliver Bartel, Marilyn Bash, Tatum Bath, Jade Bell, Nevada Berezay, Ivana Bijic, River Bills, Brennen Blackburn, Beau Brunson, Taylor Butler, Kaylee Cachelin, Jonas Calvert, Powiah Carpitcher, Rodney Carter, Sofia Castro-Walton, Shay Chand, Christian Corona, Jenna Cox, Nate Dayley, Garrett Deary, Frankie Dolce, Jamie Dorczuk, McKenna Edwards, Callie Farrar, Zack Forbis, Kaelyn Frable, Marin Freeland, Cheyenne Freitas, Brielle Fryer, Kaden Gantenbein, Danny Garcia-Santos, Avery Gonzales, Konner Gregory, Isabella Gwilliam, TJ Hancock Jr., Jordan Hanway, Lexi Herbert, Echo Hereford, Cecelia Hernandez, Tyler Hernandez, Skylar Hofer, Harris Hussaini, Trayton Hyatt, Morgan Hyre, Patrick Jacobson, Amber Jahnke, Ali Jaryszek, Taylor Knell, Laurie Kriegh, Taylorae Kuegeler, Michael Lance, Colton Lawson, Katie Liljenquist, Kennedy Link, Brittani Loghry, Karsyn Longtine, Maggie Martinez, Morgan Masson, Juan Maya Velez, Kailand McCann, Archer McPeek, Alexandra Mellado, Luka Mendes, Zilan Meng, Jesse Milward, Nate Mims, Alex Minge, Marya Moore, Dayana Moreno-Perez, Brice Nimmo, Natasha O’Neal, Andrew Parra, Kelsey Parrish, Jon Platt, Bri Powell, Kade Preuit, Tiesen Race, Kam Ritter, Koa Rodriguez, Delanie Salzman, Kennedy Sheehan, Kamdyn Sheets, Delaney Shoyo, Andrew Sossaman, Kortni Stanker, Wyatt Stephens, Allison Stoff, Monroe Swain, Melanie Tenopala-Mejia, Kim Tessmer, Jett VanBiezen, Kacie Verjraska, Nathan Wells, L’anza White, Ellianna Wilhelm, Maddie Willams, Hannah Woodward, Anne Yoder, Delaney Young.



Central Wyoming College’s Dean’s List Honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.

“The faculty at Central Wyoming College are focused not only on their role of facilitating quality instruction, but on the success of each student who enrolls in their courses, says Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Thank you faculty for your dedication to our students!”

“Central Wyoming College students work hard on their coursework and we are extremely proud of them,” added Daly. “We would like to congratulate all of our students on their accomplishments.”

Central Wyoming College’s mission is to transform lives and strengthen communities through learning, leadership and connection. The college includes a main campus in Riverton, both an outreach center and the Alpine Science Institute in Lander, as well as outreach centers in Jackson and Dubois. CWC is a designated Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI), and serves the largest American Indian student population in the state of Wyoming.