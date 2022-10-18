CWC Soccer Recap

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Last Tuesday marked the final home game of the season for the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Rustlers’ soccer team as they took on Colorado Northwestern out at the soccer field behind Rustler basketball stadium.

The Colorado Northwestern Spartans had nine shots on the goal; two would find the back of the net but Rustler goalie Alejandro Echegoyen saved four shots, which helped lead his team to victory at the end of the day.

Both of the Spartans’ goals were made by Gavin Ladle while the Rustlers’ goals were split up between the team thanks to some strong passing and assists to open players on the pitch.

After going down 2-0 to start the game, the Rustlers would find themselves on the scoreboard thanks to yet another goal by Nathan Dayley, his third in three games. Dayley’s five goals on the season lead the team.

Dayley is followed in that list by Christian Cruz, who recorded his second of the season on Tuesday when he tied up the game 2-2. CWC’s score was then enlarged thanks to goals by sophomore Josh Clarke and sophomore Frankie Dolce.

French center midfielder Halim Mmadi protected the ball for CWC Saturday in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

“I know a bunch of us are upset that it was our last home game,” Dolce said after the game. “But it was awesome that we came together and pulled out a win. We are looking forward to proving ourselves in the playoffs in a couple weeks!”

Two of the four goals were off some excellent assists, one from Haris Hussaini and one from Halim Mmadi

“Today we played a lot of our guys that haven’t played much all season,” Dolce continued. “It was a good experience for them. We got to rest five or six regular starters as we get ready for our last weekend of regular season region games.”

On Friday the Rustlers beat Northwest by a score of 3-0 with goals by Ty Miller, Josh Clarke and Haris Hussaini with assists by Nathan Dayley (2) and Hussaini.

“We played well for a lot of the game. Our goal was to keep a clean sheet and score 2-3 goals so we accomplished those,” Coach Harrison said.

On Saturday the team was not as lucky, losing to Casper 5-0.

“”We played a good 1st half and the 2nd half wasn’t good enough. We were sitting a few guys heading into the playoffs and that showed in the 2nd half,” Harrison said.

This Saturday will be the first round of the playoffs for the Rustlers. Game time TBA.

GO RUSTLERS!