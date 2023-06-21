CWC Rustler wrestles into top 20 at CNFR

CASPER – Rodeo season is starting to wind down, or ramp up depending on how you look at it, but at the end of Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) 2023 season there was one name that stood above the rest with their performances.

Clay Reiner (below), a sophomore steer wrestler from Buffalo, helped put CWC up in the rankings all year long with his talent and determination on the dirt and it all ended with an invitation to compete in the College National Final Rodeo (CNFR) this past weekend.

“I need to congratulate Clay Reiner,” Coach Drew Schrock said about his Rustler wrestler at the end of the season.

Reiner secured his spot at the CNFR way back in the middle of April after a dominating performance for the Rustlers at the Casper College Rodeo and was finally able to show off his skills to the biggest crowd on the biggest stage of the year this past weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The CWC sophomore ended the weekend landing his name in the top twenty, getting Coach Schrock’s program even more notice and helping Reiner end his time for the Rustlers this season on a supremely high note. He did so with a first-go time of 6.9 seconds, one of his better times on the year, before following it up with a second-go round that ended in no score.

He finished on a positive note though, scoring a 7.5-second time in the third go. All of this was good enough to reach the top twenty in the biggest tournament that a collegiate rodeo athlete can compete in, something that Coach Schrock does not take lightly.

“I’m so proud of him, even if he didn’t get to that spot it’s just the way his attitude is and his work ethic and the person he is in and out of the arena … he’s grade A,” Coach Schrock said. “He’s as good as they come.”

Reiner will be returning to CWC next season and will obviously be looked at as a leader for the surging Rustler rodeo team, another aspect of the Buffalo native that Coach Schrock is excited about.

“It’s pretty much crucial to have good leadership,” Coach Schrock said. “As far as building a strong team goes, to have good leadership and to have those types of leaders that are doing those things … you’re going to win when the time presents itself and you’re just setting yourself up for success.”

CWC is definitely building to that success after the season they had on both the girls’ and boys’ side of the fence. They will surely be a team to watch this upcoming fall just due to the strength of their returning squad.