CWC Rodeo competes at UW

By CWC Athletic Media

The Rustlers traveled to Laramie, WY for the final regional rodeo of the season that was hosted by the University of Wyoming Rodeo Team. They had three members representing CWC in the short round on Sunday.

Leading the way for the Lady Rustlers was Shelby Weltz splitting third and fourth in the average in the Goat Tying. She qualified for the short round after placing fourth in the long round with a 7.3. She then followed that up with a 7.4, again placing fourth in the round.

Ryn Severe led the way for the Men’s team, placing fifth in the Tie-Down Roping. His long round run of 11.1 placed eighth. He followed that up with a 12.2 in the short round placing him fifth in the round and moving him up to fifth in the average. Teammate, Kall Mayfield, made it back in the Steer Wrestling splitting sixth and seventh place with a time of 6.2, but was unable to catch his short round steer giving him a no-time, and dropping him to ninth in the average.

“It is always bitter sweet when the season comes to an end.” said Coach Schrock. “It is disappointing that none of them qualified for the CNFR, but it’s not for a lack of effort, or talent. They showed up to each workout and practice with great attitudes and worked with a purpose, but sometimes that isn’t enough. I am excited to have all, but four of them, returning, along with the freshmen talent we have already recruited for next year. As for now, this team has two more weeks of classes left, so they will focus on their grades, and we are planning on taking a trip to Dubois to go bowling for a fun activity before they leave for the summer.”