CWC Project to Monitor Alpine Temperatures in the Winds Presented in Washington, D.C. This Week

The Central Wyoming College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) finalists are in Washkington, D.. The team presented their poster on the CWC CLIMATE project – a Community Led Initiative to Monitor Alpine Temperature Extremes to members of Congress and representatives from the National Science Foundation in the Capitol on Wednesday. they presented their oral pitch to a panel of judges yesterday. The CWC CLIMATE project was one of twelve projects across the nation selected to bring to DC. According to project sponsor Jackie Klancher, the team set about “monitoring alpine temperatures because there are no fixed weather stations across most of the Winds, so scientists actually don’t know what is happening there weather wise.”

Making the trip representing the Rustlers are Samuel Martinich, Jacki Klancher], Jada Antelope and Tara Jorgenson.