CWC Presents A Student’s Everest Exhibit: World on Fire

Central Wyoming College presents “World on Fire: Everest Base Camp,” a photography exhibition in the Robert A. Peck Art Center, Thursday, February 2 through Friday, February 24, 2023. This exhibition features photography by expedition member and Central Wyoming College student Antoine Day. Day will present on opening day with his expedition mates on the team's experiences in Nepal, from the science to the adventure. The event and exhibit is free and open to the public.

CWC Indigenous students Jada Antelope, Aidan Darissa Hereford, Red Thunder Spoonhunter, Antoine Day, and one non-Indigenous student Ryan Towne traveled to Mt. Everest with Jacki Klancher, Professor of Environmental Science and Health and Director of Instruction and Research at Central Wyoming College’s Alpine Science Institute in May 2022. Klancher hiked with the five Central Wyoming College students to Everest Base Camp to conduct scientific research.

Day captured the full trip, both artistically and scientifically, on a camera purchased for the expedition by Andrea Bent, an avid supporter of Indigenous students and Wind River community members. Day and Klancher, are presenting the show with extensive guidance, support, and direction from CWC Professor of Art Nita Kehoe.

At the reception, Day will reveal a suite of photos he has edited in his own unique artistic style, and framed himself. Day is a CWC Arts program graduate and current CWC student in two other programs. Several of his photos will be for sale. “This exhibition showcases Antoine’s artistic abilities, the vistas of the expedition, and the rationale behind it,” said Klancher. “This project also provides a new perspective on the opportunities available to community college students, and to the evolving niche for American Indian and first generation students in the fields of outdoor recreation and expedition science.”

“Our partnership with Philip Henderson, expedition leader for the Full Circle Expedition, is what inspired this project,” said Klancher. “Funding from a suite of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) supporters is what got us there. We extend our tremendous gratitude to the WY NASA Space Grant Consortium, the Colorado and Wyoming Alliance for Minority Participation program, and to the WY EPSCoR and INBRE programs for their ongoing support of our students at myriad junctures in their academic and professional development. We also want to say thank you to the CWC Foundation for their enduring support of our adventures.”

“These students are the new faces in the field of expedition science – combining skills in outdoor recreation and leadership with knowledge of environmental studies,” adds Klancher. “Their classroom extends from the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to Everest Base Camp. Collectively, these students are changing the stereotype of who has access to research and recreation adventures in extreme environments, and the type of programming available at community colleges.”

There will be a reception and presentation opening day, Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7:30 p.m.

The Artist Tour with Day takes place Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. The Student Presentation starts at 7 p.m. and will highlight CWC Interdisciplinary Climate Change Expedition (ICCE) research trip to Nepal.

WHAT: “World on Fire: Everest Base Camp” Photo Exhibit

WHERE: Central Wyoming College, Robert A. Peck Art Center, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton WY

WHEN: Thursday, February 2 – Friday, February 24, 2023

Opening Reception and Presentation, Thursday, February 2, 6-7:30 p.m.

Charcuterie board and beverages will be served provided by Sweet Surprises

The gallery hours in the Art Center are as follows:

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Closed.

COST: Free and open to the public

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Central Wyoming College’s Foundation, Colorado Wyoming Alliance for Minority Participation, Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, Andrea Bent and Wyoming EPSCOR.

Central Wyoming College’s mission is to transform lives and strengthen communities through learning, leadership and connection. The college includes a main campus in Riverton, both an outreach center and the Alpine Science Institute in Lander, as well as outreach centers in Jackson and Dubois. CWC is a designated Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI), and serves the largest American Indian student population in the state of Wyoming.