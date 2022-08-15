CWC Preseason has begun

By CWC Athletic Media

Central soccer and volleyball teams began pre-season play this past weekend on the road.

Soccer traveled to Denver and Salt Lake for a pair of scrimmages against D2 schools. Thursday, the boys fell 0-4 and the girls lost 0-2 to Colorado Christian. Saturday they were in Salt Lake. The men’s team lost 0-1 to Westminster College while the women’s match was scrimmage play only and no scores were kept. Coach Steven Harrison played pretty much the entire roster in all four matches, “It was good to play NCAA D-2 competition in these scrimmages. The speed of play and the physicality was good for our players.”

Central Soccer opens their regular season in Nebraska this weekend. The men and women will take on Southeast Community College in Beatrice on Friday, then play Central Community College in Columbus on Saturday.

Volleyball took on three Division 2 schools on Thursday and Friday before battling four teams from the Region 9 South on Saturday.

They took a couple of sets from Regis University on Thursday. Then on Friday, they fell 1-3 to the Colorado School of Mines and 1-3 to Colorado Christian.

Saturday, Central went 3-1 vs the South Region 9 teams in the crossover tournament falling only to NJC 2-1. They would sweep Otero, McCook, and Lamar. Coach Darshaya Gallard commented on the opening weekend afterwards, “We were faced with high level teams in Denver. We were able to get most of our players in the game to see how they handled pressure situations. We were able to compete with the Universities and that experience humbled us. The team was focused for the Crossover Tournament after that. All in all the girls were exhausted after 3 days of playing and we grew as a team, which was our focus for these scrimmages.”

CWC volleyball continues pre-season exhibition play on the road to Chadron, Nebraska and South Dakota School of Mines, more D2 opponents, this weekend on the road. They will begin their regular season in Fort Myers, Florida at the end of the month.