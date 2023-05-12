CWC Nursing Class of 2023 Numbers 30 New Nurses

The 22 members of the Class of 2023 from Central Wyoming College Riverton Nursing Program received their nursing pins Thursday night at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre. Eight more graduating nurses will receive their pins Saturday afternoon in ceremonies in Jackson.

Receiving their pins from family members and friends were: Kyle Abrams, Vashti E. Anderson, Nicole Antelope, Ashley Bennett, Wilson T. Boerckel, Katelynn D. Carey, Bradford Chadsey, Ben Crawford, Myriah Deckard, Ysabel Diaz, Maricella J. Gonzales, Taeya E. Gray, Dove Green, Sarah Heinrich, Adam C. Hoke, Jordon Flippence Jenson, Danielle Kissinger, Morgan LaCourte, Ashley Marshall, Payge M. Smith Josie Standing Elk, Marie Watt and Ferlon Willow.

Jackson graduates of Wyoming’s Number One nursing program include Sara Michelle Campbell, John Carpenter, Kathryn Flanagan, Mark F. Hannon, Lauren Kyllo, Liz Moran, Beka Perez and Eliza Stever.

Many of the nurses have already secured employment with seven headed to SageWest Health Care in Fremont County, two will work at Wind River Community Health Care on the Wind River Reservation, several will work in Salt Lake City, two of the nurses are headed for the State of Alaska, and one will begin work in Colorado. Some of the graduates indicated they were unsure of which job offer they would accept and nearly all of them said they wanted to continue on with their education and receive a bachelors of nursing from the University of Wyoming.