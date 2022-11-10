CWC Lady Rustlers receive at-large bid for NJCAA National Tournament

After yet another dominant season for the Central Wyoming College (CWC), which saw them rise to the ranks of #5 in the nation, the Lady Rustlers volleyball team finished the Region IX Conference Tournament with two straight losses.

This was obviously not the way that the team hoped to end their season but they were still hopeful that they received an at-large bid after the season and the plays that they made all year long, not to mention how they finished the postseason last year when they rose to #9 in the nation.

Well, on Thursday afternoon the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) extended that offer to the Lady Rustlers and their top-notch volleyball team.

The girls will now travel to West Plains, Missouri next weekend (November 17-19) to participate in the 2022 NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Championship with their first matchup already decided: Utah State Eastern.

CWC has seen Utah State Eastern only once this season, early in September at the SLCC Crystal Invitational where they fell to the Golden Eagles in four sets (3-1). Needless to say, the Lady Rustlers have grown exponentially since their matchup so it will be a much different team taking the court against them Thursday at 1 P.M.

Below is a bracket for the 2022 NJCAA D1 Volleyball Championship:

2022_DI_Women-s_Volleyball_Championship_Bracket_-_Version_4