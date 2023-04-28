CWC has hired a new Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach

From CWC:

Central Wyoming College has announced the hiring of Ken DeCook as CWC’s new Head Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach. We are pleased to have Ken join the Rustler family as he has proven himself as a coach that can lead a winning program as well as set a strong culture within the team.

DeCook comes to CWC with extensive college coaching experience. He has spent years at Colorado Northwestern, The University of Pikeville, and launched the program at William Penn University in 1998. Additionally, he has coached various Club teams, travel teams, and high school programs.

“I want to thank Steve Barlow and the entire college community for bringing me to campus and offering me this dynamic opportunity.” DeCook said. ” I am very impressed with Riverton, campus, the facilities, the staff and the welcoming spirit.”

Coach DeCook attended and played at Central University of Iowa, earned a BA from William Penn University, and a MA from Madison University.