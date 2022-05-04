CWC Graduation, Nurses Pinning Ceremonies this week, including first BAS Degrees

Thursday, May 5 through Saturday, May 7, 2022, Central Wyoming College will host four commencement and pinning ceremonies to honor 250-plus graduates from the 2021-2022 academic school year. This will be the first year that Central Wyoming College will be graduating students with bachelor’s degrees. “I am so extremely proud of how CWC quickly stood up bachelor’s programs to meet our community needs,” said CWC President Brad Tyndall. “This graduation is particularly near and dear to my heart. I’m proud of all our graduates, from certificates and associate degrees to our new bachelor’s.”

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m. The Riverton commencement ceremonies will be held Friday, May 6. Arts and Sciences graduates will be honored at 4:30 p.m., and Business, Technical, Health, and Safety graduates will be honored at 7 p.m. These events are open to the public and will be held in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. The Jackson nursing pinning ceremony and commencement activities are scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. in the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The nursing pinning ceremony is a time honored tradition that celebrates the accomplishments of graduates and welcomes new nurses into the profession. The May 5 ceremony will celebrate 21 graduates from the Riverton campus. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

On May 6, the Arts and Science ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. This ceremony will feature speaker Shane Dawson, who completed her Associate of Science in Agri-business. While at CWC, Dawson also served as the Sentinel on the Wyoming FFA State Officer team. Dawson said her favorite part about CWC was getting the opportunity to develop close relationships with instructors. “Each and every teacher at CWC has made sure I have every opportunity to succeed,” she said. Dawson is transferring to the University of Wyoming to pursue her bachelor’s degree in ag business with applied economics and a minor in communications. From there, she intends to pursue law.

The second ceremony, which will honor Business, Technology, Health and Safety division graduates, begins at 7 p.m. This ceremony’s speaker is Kerrie Metcalf, who is one of the first four graduates of the college’s new baccalaureate program. “I am graduating with a Bachelors of Applied Science in Organizational Management and Leadership,” Metcalf said. “It is exciting.” Metcalf is a member of Sigma Alpha Pi through CWC’s National Society of Leadership and Success chapter. She is a lifetime resident of Riverton and will celebrate her graduation with her husband and two sons. While at CWC, Metcalf said she appreciated the support she received as a nontraditional college student.

“CWC is centered on providing our community with opportunities to learn and grow,” she said. “No matter what your age is, you can always reach for new goals, and CWC has provided me with that opportunity by introducing the BAS program.” Metcalf intends to use her skills to pursue a career and further education. “My goals are to work within the community to improve the lives of the developmentally delayed, and to pursue my master’s degree,” she said.*

Director for Bachelor of Applied Sciences Dr. Lael Noonan said she is impressed by Metcalf and her fellow graduates’ ability to overcome hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The class has demonstrated strength and perseverance in navigating this new program in the midst of unprecedented times,” Noonan said. “This pilot group has weathered tremendous storms, tenaciously pursuing their dreams of having a four-year degree. I couldn’t be prouder of them or this college.”

Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kathy Wells said perseverance was also needed from the faculty who facilitated bachelor-level courses during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“All of the faculty at CWC went above and beyond to ensure each student met their academic goals,” she said. “The level of academic rigor required to ensure competent bachelor’s level education is quite evident, and I’m thrilled for the opportunities this education will provide as our graduates.”

In addition to pinning the nine nursing graduates from the Jackson Campus, Director of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Amy Madera said the Jackson graduation ceremony on May 7 will honor a wide variety of achievements of graduates from her program “Our graduates have excelled in hands-on curriculum and have earned national certifications including ServSafe Food Protection Managers and Training for Intervention Procedures while interning at our local businesses,” she said. “I hope to see our graduates mentoring our future students.” CWC-Jackson’s team of graduates also created “Cooking With Community: Mobile Teaching Kitchen Project.

All ceremonies are free and open to the public, and will be streamed live by Wyoming PBS at https://www.youtube.com/c/WyomingPBS. Rustler TV will also have both on Spectrum Cable Channel 189.