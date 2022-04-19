CWC Golf Dominates

By CWC Athletic Media

CWC women’s golf dominated another weekend on the links. This time, at NJC in Sterling, Colorado, the Rustler women put four golfers in the top six spots. Aubree Johnson won for a second weekend in a row blistering the course with a two day 159, 19 shots ahead of 2nd place teammate Ely LeBlanc.

Coach Jorden James felt Aubree could’ve even scored better, “Aubree played really solid golf the second day shooting a 77. I think here score didn’t really accurately reflect how well she played.”

As for LeBlanc, “Even though Ely didn’t play her best golf, I believe she made strides in certain areas of her game. Her putting in particular this week I felt was at a better spot.”

Cambree Crowther was third while Maddie Baker tied for sixth. The Rustler women’s golf team goes to Milford, Kansas, this weekend for district play. James added, “I think everyone is excited and ready to take on the challenge that awaits us in Kansas this upcoming week.”

For the men, Gavin Dixon led the Rustlers with a two day 156, placing in a tie for 20th. Dominic Yates tied for 33rd with a 165. Coach James felt they overcame rough starts, “I was impressed with the both of them. They were able to battle back and produce decent scores.”

Trevor Berry and Riley Bouillon each finished tied for 24th and coach James felt his first day 76 was one of Trevor’s best rounds of the spring. He also echoed that for Bouillon’s second day 76 and also Logan Foote’s 80 on day two.

James continued, “Our next step as a team is to simply find a way to eliminate those big numbers in our rounds. If we can do that, it will be a night and day difference.

The CWC men will host a two day event Thursday and Friday at the Riverton Country Club and wrap up the spring season at Eastern Wyoming Next weekend.