CWC finishes 2nd E-Sport season

Oliver Bartel finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and was a six seed in the NJCAA playoffs for FIFA 22 Soccer. He lost in the first round of the playoffs, however, the fact that he made it to the playoffs was quite an accomplishment as only 8 players in the whole country earned that right.

The CWC Rocket League team composed of Tyler Coffman, Alex Minge and Gabe Villalobos narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing the regular season with a record of 4-5.

Coffman had this to say about the season: “I believe our season went quite well. We gained new experiences and learned new things about each other through each match we played. At the beginning of the season, we weren’t too sure how it all would play out; but by the end of the season, the three of us, Gabe, Alex and I, all started working as a team.”

He also added, “I love playing Rocket League, but playing it with an actual Esports team has and always will be one of my biggest dreams. “

CWC just wrapped up its second season of E-Sports at the college under the direction of Adam Simon.