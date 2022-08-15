CWC Faculty returning with Classes starting in One Week; New Jackson Campus Site Located

In a mailing to supporters of Central Wyoming College, President Dr. Brad Tyndall reported on a busy summer at the campus.

“We’re preparing for the fall semester with faculty returning to campus on August 15 and classes starting on August 22,” Tyndall wrote. CWC serves a diverse student body, our students are:

at-risk – 83% (Pell grant recipients, first generation students, or placed into developmental English, or Reading, or Math)

part-time -69%

female – 56%

Caucasian – 62%

rely on financial aid – 70% (of degree-seeking students)

Additionally, in the past year:

The overall number of American Indian graduates increased slightly this year (30 to 34), and 8 graduated with honors or higher.

Our students are almost all from Wyoming; 53% are from Fremont County, 20% from Hot Springs or Teton counties; 11% of our students in 2021-22 were from out of state.

We had some increase in our international students studying here on visas, up to 20 this year. Students are here from Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe; 12 of them were athletes.

The number of Veterans at CWC this year slightly increased from 47 to 50 students this year

CWC Jackson

After more than 45 years in Jackson, CWC has made large strides this past spring and summer to take us forward in getting a full-fledged facility to serve our Teton area students.

First, we have a signed Purchase & Sale Agreement for a property next door to Jackson Hole High School. This will be the future site of our Jackson campus and will house our credit and enrichment programs.

Additionally, the 2022 Wyoming legislature approved $10.3 million for the State’s match – half of the costs for the facility.

CWC’s Jackson Credit Programs include:

Accounting Electrical Apprenticeship

Administrative Assistant English

Business Entrepreneurship

Criminal Justice Healthcare Certificates

Culinary Hotel Restaurant Management

Education Nursing

Having a permanent facility will help CWC meet our mission of transforming lives and strengthening communities. We look forward to being an integral part of the Jackson community for years to come.