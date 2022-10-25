CWC Cross Country heading to Region IX Championships this weekend

The regular season has flown by and now the time has come for postseasons to begin nation-wide. One of those postseasons is the Region IX Cross Country Championships down in Leadville, Colorado.

That is where the CWC Rustler Cross Country team will be traveling, running at 10 a.m. for the women on Saturday and 10:45 for the men.

Coach Faure stated, ” I am very excited for the teams to compete this weekend. They have put in so much work, it’s time for it to pay off. Championship running is what it’s about at this level.”

CWC is hoping to make their mark in Leadville so they can make an even bigger mark at the 2022 NJCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida in mid-November (11/12).

GO RUSTLERS!