CWC coach heading to Laramie

RIVERTON – The past few years have been the best ever for the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Lady Rustler volleyball team, finishing seventh and ninth in the country in back to back years, with much of the thanks being aimed at the head coach Darshaya Gallard. Now she looks to continue that success in Laramie as she joins Wyoming’s Kaylee Prigge on the Cowgirl staff.

Gallard, who has helped CWC climb out of an impossible hole over the past two seasons, earned Region IX Coach of the Year in 2021 and has won over 73% of her games as a coach since the beginning of the 2021 season.

“With a heavy heart, I have decided to leave CWC and accept an assistant volleyball coach position at the University of Wyoming. Although I am very excited about this opportunity, I will miss this amazing place and my awesome team at CWC,” Gallard said in a statement. “I am so thankful for all the memories and experiences here at Central Wyoming College. I know the program will continue to thrive. Go Rustlers!”

CWC head coach Darshaya Gallard smiled at the end of Thursday’s volleyball clinic at CWC.

The now-former head coach of the Lady Rustlers spent six years playing on the international circuit in Germany, France and Sweden before returning to the states where she helped coach at Seward County Community College and Cowley Community College prior to heading to Riverton.

Now, in Laramie, Gallard will be in charge of the middle blockers for the Cowgirls and “will be responsible for all operations duties” according to the University of Wyoming’s announcement of Gallard’s hiring.

CWC will surely miss Coach Gallard’s intensity and knowledge on the sideline but they have some very strong showings and seasons under her that they can be proud of and hoist in the rafters for years to come.

By: Shawn O’Brate